Study suggests the majority of kids with COVID-19 may not show typical symptoms

A new study suggests that the majority of children infected with COVID-19 do not show the typical symptoms.

Researchers examined data from more than 12,000 children with COVID-19.

They found that only 18% had a fever, malaise, muscle or joint pain, and disturbances in their sense of smell or taste.

Also, 16% had respiratory symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath and just 14% showed gastrointestinal symptoms.

A little over 5% were hospitalized, and among those, 17% required critical care services.

The study authors say black and hispanic children were more likely to be hospitalized, when compared to white children.