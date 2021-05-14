Skip to Content

Minor injury sustained in motorhome fire on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A minor injury was sustained in connection to a fire that burned a motorhome on the northwest side Friday afternoon.

According to Northwest Fire District, crews were dispatched to the 6600 block of North Silverbell Road after a fire ignited in a motorhome parked near a residential care facility.

While the fire was quickly extinguished, NWFD said a staff member of the facility was treated for a minor injury.

