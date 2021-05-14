Man accused of murdering Yale graduate student arrested

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service on Friday announced the arrest of fugitive murder suspect Qinxuan Pan, an MIT graduate student.

Authorities have been searching for him for months.

Police in New Haven, Conn. took out an arrest warrant for Pan back in February.

He is accused of murdering Yale University student Kevin Jiang.

Jiang, a second-year master's student at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot to death roughly one mile from Yale's main campus on Feb. 6.