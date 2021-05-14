Israel-Gaza conflict impacts friendship in Tucson; both ask for meaningful change

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the violence continues to rise in Gaza between Israelis and Palestinians, two local friends, one of Israeli descent and the other from Palestine, are sharing their story about how the conflict is impacting them.

This is a conflict that has spanned generations of people. Despite the ongoing issue, these two friends believe that peace and justice can be had by working together.

Brooke Hotez is Jewish and was born in Arizona.

Mohyeddin Abdulaziz is Palestinian and came to the U.S. in 1978, years after his village was destroyed in one of the many wars this conflict has spawned.

After these recent events, he says he is sad and angry.

"Frustrated because there seems to be no power that will challenge Israel," said Abdulaziz.

Having grown up in the Jewish faith, Hotez said she believed Israel to be a miraculous and righteous land for Jewish people with a morally pure Army, but now, she thinks a little differently.

"There are two people living within this land and one has the privilege of rights and one does not," said Hotez.

With Palestinians being forced from their homes and the death tolls rising, both Hotez and Abdulaziz are calling on governments, specifically the U.S., to intervene.

"Those Israeli drone missiles that are currently raining down on civilians in Gaza and killing women and children as we speak, are funded through the United States," said Hotez.

"It cannot continue for one day if the United States took a moral stand and said, enough," said Abdulaziz.

These friends are hopeful that meaningful change can still be had and that the two sides can live together in peace, like Hotez and Abdulaziz do right here in Tucson.

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have publicly supported both sides of the conflict. Some arguing that Israel has a right to defend itself. Others are arguing that Palestinian's human rights are being ignored.

But even as the battle rages on in the Middle East, these two have hope.

"If we believe in justice, if we believe in equality, if we believe in peace, we need to find ways to work together," said Abdulaziz.

The pair is organizing a vigil and rally on Monday, May 17 at 4:30 p.m. in downtown at Congress Street and Granada Avenue.

They hope to show that when both sides come together, they can make a difference.