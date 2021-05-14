Charity golf event at Sewailo Golf Club raises thousands of dollars for Arizonans with disabilities

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of people hit the links today at Casino Del Sol's Sewailo Golf Club to raise money for the Easter Seals Blake Foundation.

ESBF is an organization dedicated to helping southern Arizonans with disabilities.

A few of the News 4 Tucson team also participated in the event, alongside a former professional champ and member of the NCAA women's golf champion team for the University of Arizona, Cristina Baena.

The Easter Seals Blake Foundation charity golf event raised thousands of dollars for the community.