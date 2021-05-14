Auction-style adoption event helps PACC with huge pet uptick at shelter

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center held an auction-style adoption event Friday evening.

Potential adopters drove into the overflow parking lot at PACC where clips of adoptable pets were projected for everyone to see.

People were able to show their interest in a pet by holding up and waiving glow sticks.

Staffers then introduced the potential adopters to the pets.

PACC says it recently saw a huge uptick in the number of animals in the shelter.

"If you can't adopt full-time, please consider fostering. Foster pets are just healthier, happier, they get adopted more quickly because they seem happier, which is great," Nikki Reck of PACC said. "There are studies that show this. It doesn't matter how long you have a pet outside of the shelter, even if it's just an hour. Like when we were doing our program to take them out on daycare dates, which we're trying to bring back, anytime spent out of the shelter is good for them."

PACC is waiving adoption fees on all adult animals through the end of the month.

The $20 licensing fee still applies.