65-year-old vulnerable adult sought by PCSD after last seen Wednesday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 65-year-old vulnerable adult is sought by Pima County Sheriff's Department after he was reported missing from the far westside of Tucson Wednesday morning.

According PCSD, 64-year-old Larry Littlefield was last seen at around 11 a.m. Wednesday near the 5500 block of West Lazy South Street near Kinney and Bopp roads.

The department said he is believed to be traveling on foot.

Littlefield was described to be five feet, four inches tall and weigh about 165 pounds. He was said to have hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts with a white stripe and white socks.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.