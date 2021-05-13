Tucson breaks the ice after airport records first 100-degree day

Tucson breaks the ice after airport records first 100-degree dayUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - The ice has officially broken on the Santa Cruz River.
For the first time in 2021, the Tucson International Airport hit 100-degrees at 3:58 p.m.
According to News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode, the most common date for the Old Pueblo to hit 100 degrees is June 6.
In addition, the National Weather Service said on average, Tucson sees its first 100-degree day on May 25. However, between the period of 1895-2020, the Old Pueblo typically hits 100-degrees by May 25
Last year, Tucson International Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:47 p.m. on April 29, 2020.
The earliest the Old Pueblo has broken the ice was on April 19, 1989. June 22, 1905 was the latest date it took Tucson to hit 100-degrees for the first time in the year.