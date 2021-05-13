Tucson breaks the ice after airport records first 100-degree day

TUCSON (KVOA) - The ice has officially broken on the Santa Cruz River.

For the first time in 2021, the Tucson International Airport hit 100-degrees at 3:58 p.m.

According to News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode, the most common date for the Old Pueblo to hit 100 degrees is June 6.

At 3:58 PM today, The Tucson International Airport reached 100 degrees. The ice has officially broken on the Santa Cruz River. We're looking for our winner! #AZwx #KVOAwx pic.twitter.com/Qq729EdiUw — Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) May 13, 2021

In addition, the National Weather Service said on average, Tucson sees its first 100-degree day on May 25. However, between the period of 1895-2020, the Old Pueblo typically hits 100-degrees by May 25

Last year, Tucson International Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:47 p.m. on April 29, 2020.

The earliest the Old Pueblo has broken the ice was on April 19, 1989. June 22, 1905 was the latest date it took Tucson to hit 100-degrees for the first time in the year.