TMC now administering Pfizer vaccinations for children 12 to 17 years old

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County has begun administering shots for teens ages 12 and older as of Thursday.

Tucson Medical Center's Udall Park on Tanque Verde Road opened up vaccinations for the age group Thursday morning.

As of Wednesday, TMC has opened up registration and have reportedly had 140 children appointment registrations.

They said that if they needed, they could do up to 1,500 per day.

The University of Arizona pod and state-run sites across Arizona have also began vaccinations on Thursday.

In order for minors to be vaccinated, they must be accompanied by their parents.

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are currently authorized for those 18 and over.