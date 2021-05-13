TMC constructing new surgery center on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Construction is underway for a brand-new surgery center at the Tucson Medical Center Healthcare Rincon campus located on the southeast side after the ceremonial groundbreaking took place earlier this week.

The state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) is set to be 17,000 square feet and will cost $8 million to construct. The facility will provide additional medical-surgical services to residents around the area while offering convenient and affordable options for scheduled surgeries and procedures.

The ASC is designed to include a 3,000-square-foot expansion area for future growth. TMC HealthCare, MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate and contractor Kraus-Anderson have partnered together to create this expansion and future development on the Rincon campus. The 44,000 square-foot medical office was acquired last year and new medical groups to establish full-time offices have since been added.

MedCraft and architectural partner, Orcutt | Winslow, have shifted their focus toward incorporating sustainable features onto the facility including solar panels, low and no water use landscaping, a cool roof system to reduce heat island affects, trees to shade the building and glass, and reclaimed water for irrigation. These enhancements will maximize air changes throughout the building and maintain high filtration rates.

The facility is located within The Pavilions at Civano neighborhood along a rapidly growing section of the community’s distinctive Houghton Road, at 10350 Drexel Road. The expanded campus will further integrate primary and specialty care, including cardiology, family medicine, imaging, lab, orthopedics, rehabilitation, urgent care, and now, surgery and procedures.

Construction on the expansion is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Brendan Jacques.