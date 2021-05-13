Sierra Vista man arrested in Chandler stabbing involving teenagers

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Sierra Vista man has been arrested alongside three teenagers in connection to a stabbing that occurred at Chandler Fashion Center on March 12.

Chandler Police Department was dispatched to the Chandler Fashion Center, located at 3111 West Chandler Blvd., at around 5:23 p.m. March 12 regarding a fight. When the officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that three people involved received non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The investigation revealed that a physical altercation involving a knife was the result of two groups of men having an exchange of words.

CPD detectives revealed that the altercation occurred between a man in one group, later identified as 23-year-old Andrew Courtney of Sierra Vista, and three male teenagers in the other group.

In coordination with the Sierra Vista Police Department, CPD detectives took custody of Courtney in Sierra Vista, Ariz. Courtney was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts of aggravated assault, a class 3 felony.

Detectives also identified the suspects in the other group as 19-year-old Tarik Deeb of Queen Creek, 18-year-old Isaias Reece of Phoenix and 18-year-old Nicholas Aguilar of Mesa.

Reece and Aguilar were booked into the Chandler-Gilbert Joint Holding Facility on disorderly conduct-fighting, a class 2 misdemeanor. Deeb was booked into the CGJHF on disorderly conduct-fighting, a class 2 misdemeanor, and misconduct involving weapons, a class 3 misdemeanor.

For further information, please contact Sargeant Jason McClimans at 480-782-4108.

