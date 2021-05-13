Pipeline hack fuels gas crunch; US suspects Russian origins

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — Motorists are finding gas pumps shrouded in plastic bags at tapped-out service service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states.

Shortages and panic-buying continued even as the operator of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline reported making “substantial progress” in resolving the computer hack-induced shutdown responsible for the empty tanks.

Tracking site GasBuddy.com reported Thursday that nearly 70% of North Carolina’s gas stations were still without fuel and 73% of stations were out in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden said U.S. officials don't believe the Russian government was involved in the hack of the Colonial Pipeline, but “do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia.”