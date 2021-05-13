Skip to Content

Man accused of stealing $10K worth of vacuums and electronics identified, arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a string of burglaries at Tucson-area Targets.

According to a Tweet shared by Tucson Police Department April 13, police were on the lookout for a man who reportedly stole $10,000 worth of Bissell & Dyson vacuums and electronics from the retail giant between March 2 through April 2.

The man was said to be associated with a white Ford Explorer and a Silver Chrysler minivan.

After receiving tips from the community, TPD arrested 47-year-old Benjamin Conboy in connection to the thefts.

