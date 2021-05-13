Food Bank of Southern Arizona completes $4M renovation project

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Community of Food Bank of Southern Arizona expanded their storage for food and training volunteer space after completing a year-long remodeling project on Thursday.

The $4 million construction project, which was paid for with private donations, focused on improving their cooling and frozen food storage. In addition, the renovation provided a specific place for volunteers to work and train with easier access to the facility.

“We are so grateful to the community and donors large and small who allowed us to take this step forward,” said CEO of Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Michael McDonald. “We were able to make so many improvements, from providing a temperature-controlled environment for the millions of pounds of produce coming into our building, to making our lobby and volunteer space a more welcoming and hospitable environment.”

The plans for the construction were announced in early spring of 2020. However, the plans were put at a halt when COVID-19 hit soon after.

Food bank officials said they were overwhelmed by the pandemic due to an increase in demand, combined with limited traffic flow and the lack of space the warehouse.

Authorities said the last remodeling took place more than 25 years ago.

After the drive-thru moved to the Kino Sports Complex location in May 2020, this allowed the outdoor construction to get underway which led to the reopening of the drive-thru location in Tucson in January 2021.

