Alfred West named winner of Ice Break 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) - Alfred West will soon be enjoying the heat in style after he was the first person to correctly guess when the ice would break at the Santa Cruz River on Thursday.

At 3:58 PM today, The Tucson International Airport reached 100 degrees. The ice has officially broken on the Santa Cruz River. We're looking for our winner! #AZwx #KVOAwx pic.twitter.com/Qq729EdiUw — Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) May 13, 2021

Since beginning the promotion in 1983, Tucsonans have been guessing when Tucson International Airport would record its first 100-degree temperature of the year for a chance to win several fabulous prizes.

This year, was no different, offering participants a chance to win a Lennox 16 SEER air-conditioning unit, a $1,000 gift card to 1st Line Painting, a $500 weekend givaway from Desert Diamond Casinos and a $500 Pack Rat Masters gift card.

When the mercury officially reached 100-degree mark at 3:58 p.m. Thursday, News 4 Tucson announced West as this year's winner.

Congratulations to Alfred West. He is the winner of Ice Break 2021. He correctly guessed the exact date, and time that Tucson hit 100 degrees. (So did 23 others, but his guess came in first). pic.twitter.com/G0Cz4s9bPr — Tucson Weather (@mattbrode) May 14, 2021

West was the first person to guess that the ice would break on May 13, 2021 at 3:58 p.m. after submitting that date and time on May 4 at 1:08 p.m.

Of the hundreds of contestants who entered this year's contest, 23 people guessed the correct date and time.

Congratulations, Alfred!