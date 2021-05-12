New study suggests COVID-19 vaccines do not harm the placenta

A new study suggests that the Coronavirus vaccines do not harm the placenta.

The researchers at Northwestern Medicine studied the placentas from 84 women who were vaccinated, and 116 who were not.

Most of the vaccinated patients received either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester.

The scientists say the rate of abnormal blood flow between the mother and the fetus, and problems with the fetal blood flow were the same in both groups.

Abnormal blood flow has been previously reported in pregnant women who have tested positive for COVID-19.