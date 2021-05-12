National average for gas surpasses $3 for the first time since 2014

(WAOW) — The national average for a gallon of gas is now $3, according to GasBuddy.

It’s a price drivers haven’t seen while paying at the pump since 2014.

Experts at GasBuddy have been predicting the rise in prices for weeks, and say it would have occurred even without the pipeline shutdown. Experts say that it’s actually a sign that things are returning back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home. This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to

stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand.”

GasBuddy expect the gas prices this summer to be similar to that of 2018, meaning the rise above $3 a gallon will only be brief. The prices may settle around the upper $3 or low $3 range for the rest of the season.

As of Wednesday, in Tucson, the average is $2.99 per gallon, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona is $3.13.