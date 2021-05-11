Virginia mom arrested after allegedly stabbing children, killing 10-month-old

NEWPORT, Va. (NBC News) - Police describe a crime scene in Newport News as "horrific."

A mother, 35-year-old Sarah Ganoe, was arrested after she called her boyfriend and told him she stabbed her two small children.

Police officers arrived to find a 10-month-old boy dead. An 8-year-old child was rushed to the hospital.

The police chief says the scene was too difficult to describe after watching his officer's body cam video.

Police confirm officers have previously been called to the residence for domestic and disorderly issues.