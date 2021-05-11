UArizona celebrates Class of 2021 safely with slew of graduation ceremonies

TUCSON (KVOA) - Graduation season is here. However, this year's commencement ceremonies will not look like those in the past for the University of Arizona

It is an exciting day for the Class of 2021. After a year of being socially distanced and virtual learning, they are finally able to be here in person to accept their diploma.

Tuesday kicks off eight days of graduation ceremonies at UArizona, starting with students from the Honors College and the College of Law graduating at Arizona Stadium and the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.

About 300 students are expected to graduate from the Honors College and 140 students from the College of Law.

For the first time in a year, about 1,000 friends and family members of the graduates will be able to see them graduate.

"We're bearing down. We bear down and that's what we do here at the University of Arizona," Heather Lukach, assistant vice president for presidential events and university ceremonies. "You know if you are attending and you're going to support, you're Wildcat. We just ask for grace and patience and being masked up and celebrating social distanced and really just offer the safety for all involved in the event."

People who are not able to attend Tuesday's graduation in person can watch the event via livestream.

To watch, visit commencement.arizona.edu.