Struggle with bad puppy breath? UArizona scientists create new bacteria strain to give dogs fresh breath

TUCSON (KVOA) - You may want to put back the dog chews, dental treats and puppy mints.

A new bacteria developed by the University of Arizona may be your ticket for your canine companion to have minty, fresh breath.

Two UArizona associate professors have developed a harmless strain of bacteria that promises to improve your dog's breath, according to an announcement shared by the university Tuesday.

Co-inventors Eric Lyons and David Baltrus, both professors in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences School of Plant Sciences, created an additive that, when administered orally, produces a minty aroma in a dog's mouth.

"The applications of the invention are vast," said Lyons. "Our plan is that they will eventually find a home among all sorts of pet treats, food and oral care products."

Lyons said he thought of the idea for the breath-battling bacteria while sitting around a campfire with Scott Zentack, a business development professional, and their two dogs.

"We figured that with all the knowledge available to scientists, we're now able to modify bacteria in the lab," Lyons said. "Why couldn't we make a bacterium that makes dog breath smell better?"

After identifying 20 strains of bacteria in dog mouths that were harmless and easy to modify, Lyons and Baltrus were able to genetically modify the selected bacterias, and successfully make the dreams of Lyons and Zentack a reality.

Taking their dreams a step further, with the help of UArizona’s commercialization office, Tech Launch Arizona, Lyons and Zentack launched their own startup, uPetsia, in hopes of bringing

their technology to the market.

uPetsia is currently executing product trials and working closely with industry partners to develop methods for integrating their technology into existing pet foods and snacks.

uPetsia’s first target market is dogs and their owners. However, the startup is still considering expanding its technology to include other furry friends.

For more information about the bacteria, visit news.arizona.edu.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Elizabeth Epstein.