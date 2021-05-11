Six alleged human smugglers arrested in separate weekend incidents near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Six people were arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol over the weekend in connection to four separate smuggling attempts.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 22-year-old man who was on federal probation for smuggling drugs through the San Luis Port of Entry was taken into custody Friday afternoon after Border Patrol agents uncovered four undocumented migrants in his vehicle during a stop at Avenue B and Highway 105.

Shortly after this incident, Border Patrol received a tip about individuals on the side of the road getting into a vehicle. According to CBP, the agents located the vehicle involved.

After a brief pursuit, the agents arrested the 18-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger, both identified as U.S. citizens in a neighborhood near Avenue F and Los Olivos Street.

Four people, who were later identified as undocumented noncitizens, were taken into custody after they reportedly fled the vehicle and hid in an empty trailer.

The agents also seized a loaded 9mm handgun in connection to the incident.

On Sunday, a 36-year-old male U.S. citizen was apprehended after the agents located three migrants in his vehicle on Interstate 8 east of Andrade, Calif.

Later that afternoon, two other U.S. citizens were arrested after they allegedly attempted to smuggle three migrants, including a 16-year-old unaccompanied male.