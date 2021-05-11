Georgia’s governor suspends gas tax in wake of Colonial Pipeline cyber attack

ATLANTA (CNN) - Georgia is suspending its gas tax to help slow down rising gas prices due to the Colonial pipeline cyber attack.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order suspending the tax Tuesday.

It also prohibits price gouging and allows for increased weight limits for trucks transporting fuel.

Kemp says his administration is working closely with Colonial, as the company works to get operations back online.

He expects colonial to recover by the end of the week.