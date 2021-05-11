Five unaccompanied children found abandoned near Rio Grande

(CNN) - Five unaccompanied migrant children ranging from 11 months to 7 years old were found along the Texas-Mexico border.

Customs and Border Protection says an agent responded to a call from a Maverick County constable concerning the children on Sunday.

Among the girls, there were a 7-year-old, 3-year-old and 2-year-old from Honduras. There was also a 5-year-old and 11-month-old from Guatemala.

Guatemala's foreign ministry says smugglers abandoned the girls near the Rio Grande.

The 5-year-old had a phone number of a family member in the United States.

CBP was able to reach them.

The children did not require medical attention.

They are now in custody of the department of health and human services.

There have been several incidents like this one in recent months, as the number of unaccompanied migrant children crossing the U.S. southern border has grown.