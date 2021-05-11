Skip to Content

Assault convict arrested by Border Patrol for illegally crossing border

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man who was convicted for assaulting a spouse or cohabitant was arrested Monday by Border Patrol near San Luis, Ariz.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 38-year-old Fidel Enrique Caceres-Hernandez and one other migrant were taken into custody in the desert 17 miles east of the San Luis Port of Entry after they reportedly crossed the border illegally into the United States Monday morning.

CBP said Caceres-Hernandez previously spent two years in a California prison "for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant."

Officials said "Caceres-Hernandez will be prosecuted for reentering the U.S. after having previously been removed."

The 38-year-old was said to be a El Salvadoran national.

