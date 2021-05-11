Arizona reports 683 additional cases; rate of increase slows

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 683 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths amid a slowing of the rate of additional cases.

The pandemic totals rose to 870,155 cases and 17,428 deaths. Also according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19-related hospitalizations hovered below 600 for the third straight day, with 577 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, after ranging above 600 for nearly two weeks.

Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, declining from 719 on April 25 to 699 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths falling from 16 to 9 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.