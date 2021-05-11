Arizona community colleges, universities and students to receive $471M in emergency funding

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rep. Greg Stanton announced Tuesday that Arizona community colleges, universities and students will receive more than $471 million in emergency funding under the American Rescue Plan.

The emergency institutional funds will help colleges and universities overcome the severe financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than half of the funds will be distributed to students who are facing homelessness, hunger, and other hardships, in the form of emergency cash assistance grants.

The money will also go towards supporting vaccination efforts for students and campus communities and re-engaging students whose learning was disrupted by the pandemic.

“The pandemic caused many students to press pause on their education. Left unaddressed, many students may not return to the classroom, causing an education gap that could have devastating consequences for Arizona’s economy and workforce pipeline for years to come,” Stanton said. “This funding is critical to ensure every student has the opportunity to continue and complete their education and enter the workforce.”

The American Rescue Plan granted $36 billion for nearly 3,500 private and public, nonprofit colleges and universities across the country.

Ten Arizona institutions will receive funding, with Arizona State University receiving more than $191 million, and Mesa Community College receiving $31 million.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Elizabeth Epstein.