6-year-old dies in mom’s arms after shot during Mother’s Day event in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - A Texas mother is calling for an end to gun violence.

Her 6-year-old daughter was shot and killed during a Mother's Day event.

"She took her last breath in my arms," Kassandra Mendoza said.

Mendoza held her daughter, 6-year-old Sarayah Perez, as she died in her arms in a parking lot Sunday night.

Mendoza says she took her daughter to a car club gathering to have a good time. The event was held near Southwest 24th Street and West Commerce.

Police say an argument erupted.

Bystanders caught the altercation on camera where the car Sarayah was in drive off as several individuals are hitting and kicking the red sedan.

You hear gunshots.

Sarayah was hit while riding in the backseat of her car.

"They took her from me. Why?" Mendoza said. "She wasn't doing nothing wrong. She was enjoying herself."

San Antonio Police later arrested 23-year-old Andrew Ray Elizondo someone Mendoza knew.

"I will never forgive Andrew, never. He has kids of his own," she said. "How could he do this to my baby."

Those grieving coming together in the parking lot Sarayah took her last breath.

Chief William McManis also offering comfort with an embrace.

Her family remembers Sarayah as a loving little girl.

"She always made you smile and laugh," Mendoza said. "My baby had a big heart and she would laugh at everybody, everybody."

As the investigation continues, Mendoza begs for the violence to stop.

"Put guns down. Stop using them," she said. "Stop, please. They took my baby because of a gunshot. Stop using guns. Put them down. Please."

Andrew Elizondo is in the Bexar County Jail facing a capital murder charge.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.