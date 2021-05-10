President Biden says FBI engaged to assess, address pipeline cyberattack

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - President Joe Biden says his administration is tracking the ransomware attack affecting a major U.S. fuel pipeline.

The colonial pipeline has been largely paralyzed since last week when it shut down operations.

Biden says his administration has taken steps to ensure the supply of gasoline isn't reduced because of this.

He says his administration is committed to safeguarding America's critical infrastructure.

"We have efforts underway with the FBI and DOJ, Department of Justice, to disrupt and prosecute ransomware criminals," Biden said. "My administration will be pursuing a global effort of ransomware attacks by transnational criminals who often use global money laundering networks to carry them out."

The FBI says a criminal group originating from Russia named Darkside is responsible for the colonial pipeline cyberattack.

The group posted a notice on the dark web that their motivation was to make money.

It claims it did not carry out the attack on behalf of a foreign government.