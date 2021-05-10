President Biden defends economic aid proposals as GOP criticize unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Monday, President Joe Biden defended his economic proposals after a disappointing jobs report last week.

"So some months will exceed expectations," Biden said. "Others will fall short. The question is, what is the trend line? Are we head in the right direction? Are we taking the right steps to keep it going? And the answer clearly is yes."

His statement comes as Republican-led states blame the enhanced federal unemployment benefits for labor shortages.

Montana, South Carolina and Arkansas are terminating the $300 weekly boost next month.

President Biden says there is not much evidence that the jobless benefits are keeping people from looking for work.