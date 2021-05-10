Police officers deliver Mother’s Day flowers after arresting delivery driver for DUI

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CNN) - Some mothers in California got a surprise when police officers showed up at their front door with Mother's Day flowers.

Police in Fairfield said it all started with a minor crash.

Officers arrested the driver for DUI, but soon realized the driver had about 10 Mother's Day bouquets in the vehicle to be delivered.

Police found an invoice which gave them the delivery addresses.

Officers then split up the deliveries and were able to get them to the moms.

A department spokesperson said some mothers didn't know what to think about getting flowers delivered by the officers. Some thought it was a prank or a joke.