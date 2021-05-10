Photographing Dreams: Kids showcase their life goals through Pictures of Hope Program

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the cliché goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.

However, thanks to a nationally acclaimed program, a photo can also spark some hope.

Since 2010, the Pictures of Hope Program has made this their goal. For the last 10 years, the program provided Tucson youth a digital camera and the opportunity to run around town to capture their heartfelt hopes.

Each year, participating children snap inspiring photos that are then displayed at a place, such as the Tucson Museum of Art, for all members of the community to see.

But after the pandemic posed major complications last year, the program reorganized itself into a virtual experience.

While the program still allowed children to receive their own digital camera, courtesy of Walgreens, they moved the lessons online, connecting club members to children from the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson for an unforgettable photography experience.

After a successful virtual session in 2020, 15 new kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson were selected to participate in this year's program, which officially launched on March 11. After receiving their lessons, the children quickly showed off their creative chops by conceptualizing their hopes and dreams through photography.

“It is wonderful to be partnering again this year with Linda Solomon and hosting her to lead the Pictures of Hope program with Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Club Members,” said Karin Malbrough, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson vice president of program operations. "The experience to practice being photojournalists has definitely sparked our participants' curiosity and creativity."

These photos were then placed on display at the Tucson Museum of Art on April 8, where they will remain through July 4.

"I am so very grateful to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation for giving 'Pictures of Hope' the opportunity to help more youth in Arizona,” Linda Solomon, founder of Pictures of Hope said. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson youth will have the opportunity to open their hearts and share their poignant hopes and dreams captured in photographs. Their Pictures of Hope will build their self-esteem and show each youth how much their dreams matter!"

The pictures taken in this year's program will also be featured on greeting cards, which can be purchased to benefit the program.

The photographs can be viewed in the slideshow located at the top of the story. They can also be viewed at bgctucson.org.

For more information about the program, visit lindasolomonphotography.com.