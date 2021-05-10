PACC in need of adopters, fosterers due to increase in shelter pets

TUCSON (KVOA) - In the past week, Pima Animal Care Center has received 674 pets and is calling on the community to become adopters and short-term fosters so that PACC can make room for the incoming pets.

“As soon as we get one animal out, three more come in its place,” Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services said. “We just need to clear out some kennels in order to keep up with what’s happening right now.”

PACC explains that the leading factors to the increase in shelter pets are people falling on hard times due to the pandemic, pets come in with serious illnesses (Parvovirus and Distemper), and people bringing in litters of stray puppies and kittens without their mothers.

According to a press release, adoption fees for adult pets have been waived for the month of May. The shelter is also waiving reclaim fees for owners' pets that got lost and end back up in PACC's care.

There is a $20 licensing fee per adopted dogs that cannot be waived. Kittens and puppies still cost $50 each.

PACC also urges the public to not panic when they see kittens on their own, for their mothers take breaks to hunt and feed herself.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov