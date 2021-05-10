Man convicted of shooting, killing 29-year-old during citizen’s arrested sentenced to 16 years in prison

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was convicted for murdering an individual during a citizen's arrest was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday.

Back in November 2018, 37-year-old James Daniel Candelaria was taken into custody after he was involved in a fatal shooting behind the Denny's Diner located at 5000 N. Oracle Rd. near River Road.

According to officials, the shooting victim, later identified as 29-year-old Prentice Reid, was involved in an altercation with Candelaria at the Circle K on River and Oracle roads before the shooting.

After the confrontation, Pima County Sheriff's Department said Candelaria was seen running across Oracle Road after spotting Reid in the parking lot of the Denny's.

Shortly after, PCSD was called to the scene and Reid was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later succumbed to those injuries.

Officials say Candelaria initially told police he was attempting to defend his family, as two of his children were in his vehicle during the confrontation at Circle K. He said he was also trying to detain Reid for a citizen's arrest.

Authorities reported that Candelaria had obvious signs of injuries when deputies arrived at the scene. Officials say some of the witnesses inside the restaurant said he did not have those injuries when he initially ran into the restaurant to tell someone to call 911 to report that he shot and killed a man in the parking lot.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder on Feb. 28. 2020.

Candelaria has 890 days credited to his sentence.