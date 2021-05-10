Man behind bars after identified as attempted robbery suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was put behind bars Saturday after he was identified as a suspect of Friday's attempted bank robbery in midtown.

According to Tucson Police Department, a man reportedly entered the Wells Fargo located at 3901 E. Grant Rd. near Alvernon Way Friday afternoon and ordered the employees to the ground.

TPD then said the man attempted to rob them and fled the scene.

After TPD shared surveillance images of the suspect, a member of the community identified the bank robber as 22-year-old Angel Marquez.

He was arrested on Saturday.

