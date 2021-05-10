Florida teen arrested for second-degree murder after body of 13-year-old found in wooded area

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (NBC News) - A 14-year-old has been arrested in the death of a 13-year-old Florida girl whose body was found Sunday evening.

The suspect is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Tristyn Bailey.

Tristyn was last seen shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Durban Amenity Center. Her family reported her missing nine hours later.

A missing child alert was issued and a search began. A resident who lived in the area found the body around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Saint Johns County Sheriff's Office.

She was found clothed, in a wooded area.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim went to school at Patriot Oaks Academy and grew up in the same neighborhood.

"We're in the very early stages of this," Sheriff Robert Hardwick said. "I think it's important that we actually put out that the suspect is in custody as we speak. There are no further threats to this particular case."

"The gentleman that lived in the subdivision was out on his normal walk and jog," CID Director Howard Cole said. "He was doing a little bit of extra digging in a remote area around a pond and located her."

"We want to make sure we're accurate with her information too because I'm going to be honest with you, her information is more important than his," Hardwick said. "So I really don't care what he did in the school system, whether it be sports or whether it be music. I'm more worried about Tristyn and her family. So as we get into the actual background of the suspect, we will actually, that will come out later on in the case."

The suspect is in custody of Department of Juvenile Justice.

More charges could come as the investigation progresses and after the medical examiner completes a report.