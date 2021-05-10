Skip to Content

Chiptole raises wages to $15 per hour

11:51 am Local NewsTop Stories

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - Chipotle has announced wage increases.

The restaurant chain says workers will get an average of $15 per hour. The new pay starts in the coming weeks.

Chipotle also says some employees could be promoted to general manager within three-and-half years. That position has an "average compensation" of about $100,000.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, are trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurant industry has been struggling to hire workers amid the pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content