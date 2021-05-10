Arizona to vote on whether ‘dreamers’ can be eligble for in-state tuition after bill approved in House

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizonans will soon vote on whether undocumented students living in the Grand Canyon State can be eligible for in-state tuition after the Arizona House approved Senate Concurrent Resolution 1044 on Monday.

Back in 2006, Arizona passed Prop 300, which requires students who wish to receive public services, including in-state tuition and taxpayer-funded financial aid, to verify their immigration status.

After the Senate-approved bill was passed in the State House on a 33-27 vote on Monday, the resolution will now be placed on the 2022 ballot, posing voters the question of whether students, regardless of immigration status, should eligible for in-state tuition if they have attended a public or private high school or homeschool equivalent in Arizona for at least two years and has graduated.

If approved by voters in 2022, SRC 1044 would rescind Section 15-1803 of the 2006-approved measure that barred undocumented students from in-state tuition.

SRC 1044 was passed in the Arizona Senate on a 17-14 vote on March 4.