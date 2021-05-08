Vantage West on Craycroft robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested after pursuit

TUCSON (KVOA) - The social media outlet for Vantage West has confirmed that one employee of theirs was a victim of assault after someone who was armed robbed the credit union on Saturday afternoon on Craycroft south of 29th.

A Member was unfortunately the victim of an assault with a weapon in the parking lot of our Craycroft branch earlier today. While thankfully no one was injured, we are collaborating with TPD to find the person responsible. — Vantage West CU (@VantageWestCU) May 8, 2021

Tucson Police have confirmed that the suspect has been caught after fleeing in a vehicle and running into a street sign on Starr Pass. The suspect got out on foot and was then arrested by the officers.