Vantage West on Craycroft robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested after pursuit
TUCSON (KVOA) - The social media outlet for Vantage West has confirmed that one employee of theirs was a victim of assault after someone who was armed robbed the credit union on Saturday afternoon on Craycroft south of 29th.
Tucson Police have confirmed that the suspect has been caught after fleeing in a vehicle and running into a street sign on Starr Pass. The suspect got out on foot and was then arrested by the officers.