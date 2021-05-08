Skip to Content

Tucson Parks and Rec to resume summer programs

Updated
Last updated today at 10:04 am
10:02 am Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Parks and Recreation have confirmed that summer camps will resume this summer. All group sizes will be reduced and physical distancing will be required. Campers aged five and above will be asked to wear a mask outside.

Registration is recommended due to limited slots.

City residents can register here on May 15th: Tucson Parks and Recreation EZEEreg (activecommunities.com)

Non-city Residents can register here on May 15th: Tucson Parks and Recreation EZEEreg (activecommunities.com)

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

More Stories

Skip to content