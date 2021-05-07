Wildfire burning near Globe grows to 1,300 acres with 0 percent contained

Wildfire burning near Globe grows to 1,300 acres with 0 percent containedUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona State Forestry crews are battling a wildfire that ignited near Globe, Ariz. Friday.
According to state officials, the blaze dubbed Copper Canyon Fire was first reported burning three miles northeast of Globe Friday afternoon. The fire has since grown, burning more than 1,300 acres.
Officials say it is currently 0 percent contained.
Arizona Department of Transportation shared that the fire, which is moving north, has partially shut down the U.S. Highway 60 in Gila County in both directions of travel.
Crews are currently working on protecting a nearby ranch from the fire.
