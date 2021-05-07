US Highway 60 restricted near Globe after wildfire grows to 500 acres

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona State Forestry crews are battling a wildfire that ignited near Globe, Ariz. Friday.

According to state officials, the blaze dubbed Copper Canyon Fire was first reported burning three miles northeast of Globe Friday afternoon. The fire has since grown, burning more than 500 acres.

#CopperCanyonFire is approx. 500+ acres & moving to N/NE. It is burning along both sides of US 60 & highway remains closed. Add’l resources incl., VLAT, engines & 3 hand crews en route. #AZFire #AZForestry @gilacountygov @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/RexlTAfWir — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 7, 2021

Arizona Department of Transportation shared that the fire, which is moving north, has partially shut down the U.S. Highway 60 in Gila County in both directions of travel.

US 60 WB/EB: Highway is CLOSED north of Globe, near milepost 258, due to a brush fire. #aztraffic



Check your route before you head out with the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/jFo6n2LJvr pic.twitter.com/wfTbObbg1o — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 7, 2021

