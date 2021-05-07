US Highway 60 restricted near Globe after wildfire grows to 500 acres
TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona State Forestry crews are battling a wildfire that ignited near Globe, Ariz. Friday.
According to state officials, the blaze dubbed Copper Canyon Fire was first reported burning three miles northeast of Globe Friday afternoon. The fire has since grown, burning more than 500 acres.
Arizona Department of Transportation shared that the fire, which is moving north, has partially shut down the U.S. Highway 60 in Gila County in both directions of travel.
