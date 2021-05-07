Summer travel boom coming as vacation booking up

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Experts say summer travel is going to tick up significantly this year.

But don't grab your passport just yet. Most Americans are keeping their vacations closer to home.

Hui Zhang, an Airbnb guest, says she needed a reset after from working from her home in Washington D.C. for more than a year.

So she booked this weekend getaway in rural Virginia.

Close enough to drive because she thought flying was too risky.

"I just need to pause a little bit, I just need to refresh my mind," Zhang said.

"Pretty much booming," Joan Hulvey, Airbnb host said. "It stays booked just about every night."

Joan Hulvey runs this centuries-old cabin, now rented out for 16 weeks straight on Airbnb.

Just the latest example of a summer travel season that could feel more like before the pandemic.

The U.S. Travel Association says 72 percent of Americans will make at least one trip this summer.

"It's very close to what we normally find," Roger Dow of U.S. Travel Association said. "We find going into summer, 75 to 80 percent of Americans say they're planning on taking a trip away from home. This summer is going be really a comeback for travel."

While the CDC relaxed its travel guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, overseas flights and Caribbean cruises are still bogged down in pandemic restrictions.

That is why experts say prepare for the summer of the road trip.

"I've had people call me said I just gotta get out of the house," Hulvey said. "I've got to get Tim out – he's driving me crazy."

Gas prices are already going up, in part because demand for driving is coming back.

The average price for a gallon of gas has increased 60 percent in the last year,

In some places as high as $4 per gallon.

"While summer travel is not going to be what it was in 2019 -- it's not going to exceed pre-pandemic levels, it's going to be close," said Jeanette McGee of American Automobile Association.

KOA campgrounds says this year's bookings are 20 percent higher than 2019.

Yosemite National Park is so popular that it's now requiring reservations.

In Hawaii, rental cars are in such short supply that some have taken to renting U-Hauls instead.

One study says the top destinations include beaches and cabins for a summer travel season that's about to look like no other.

"You can't get a rental car, you can't get an RV these days," Dow said. "People are taking to the roads in the good old American road trip."

Domestic air travel is still down about 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The destinations seeing the most growth are areas with many outdoor activities like Montana and Utah.