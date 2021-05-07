Police investigating assault on Asian store owner in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Authorities in Washington DC are investigating a possible hate crime after an Asian store owner was assaulted this week.

The attack happened Tuesday.

It was captured on the store's surveillance camera.

The store owner says a man walked into the store and asked to open a package to look at a product.

When the owner told him no, the man started punching him in the face and made racist comments before leaving.

The store owner's wife tried to stop the attack.

He had to get 14 stitches but is recovering well.

DC metropolitan police are looking for the man behind the attack.