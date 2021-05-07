McSally’s former deputy campaign manager pleads guilty to stealing $115K from campaign

TUCSON (KVOA) - The former deputy campaign manager of former senator Martha McSally pleaded guilty to stealing $115,000 from her campaign on Friday.

According to a release obtained by NBC sister-station, 12 News, 33-year-old Anthony Barry of Yorkville was arrested after he allegedly used his position as McSally's deputy campaign manager and consultant to "fraudulently direct the campaign to make payments to him beyond what he was owed for his salary and had had fraudulently obtained funds deposited into his personal bank account."

Officials say Barry reportedly stole more than $115,000 from her campaign for U.S. Senate between 2018 and 2019.

Authorities say Barry pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful conversion of campaign funds on Friday.

12 News reported that this charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Barry is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

McSally ran for a seat in Arizona U.S. Senate in 2018. After she lost to Krysten Sinema, McSally was appointed to take over Jon Kyl's seat after he resigned shortly after filling the position left vacant from the passing of John McCain.

McSally then lost the seat to Mark Kelly in 2020's special election.