Man accused of attempted robbery at midtown bank wanted

TPD Bank robber
Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is sought in connection to an alleged robbery attempt that took place at a midtown bank Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, a man reportedly entered the Wells Fargo located at 3901 E. Grant Rd. near Alvernon Way Friday afternoon and order the employees to the ground.

TPD then said the man attempted to rob them.

The individual was said to be spotted walking northbound on Alvernon Way.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

