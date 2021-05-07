Five students injured in crash involving school bus in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) - Five students were among the several people hurt in a crash involving a school bus Friday.

A car and the school bus collided in Jacksonville.

Thirteen students from Jacksonville Classical Academy were on the bus at the time.

Five students were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

One person was trapped in their car after the collision.

Authorities said that person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Another adult was also taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.