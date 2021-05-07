18-year-old, juveniles arrested in police pursuit of vehicle involved in fatal midtown shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police on Friday identified the driver of the vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting the led to the death of a 30-year-old man last week.

Last Saturday, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Waverly St. near Park Avenue, where David Scott Anderson was located. Police say the 30-year-old, who had signs of gunshot trauma, passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital for further treatment.

After TPD shared with the public the description of a potential suspect vehicle, the department shared Thursday that a community member reportedly spotted the vehicle involved, leading to a police pursuit.

Following the pursuit, TPD pulled over the alleged suspect vehicle and apprehended 18-year-old Maurice Diaz-Casales and three other juveniles near Park Avenue and Grant Road.

Diaz-Casalas was charged with felony flight from law enforcement and narcotic-related offenses, police say. He was booked into Pima County Jail.

The other three occupants were transported to Pima County Juvenile Court Detention Center for outstanding warrants and narcotic offenses.

The investigation is ongoing.

TPD has not released if a suspect has been identified in the shooting, itself.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.