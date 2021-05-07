11-month-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix

PHOENIX (KPNX) — An 11-month-old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department says it happened near 60th Street and Camelback Road. Firefighters and police responded to the home after reports the child was found responsive in the pool.

No further information has been released at this time.

As temperatures rise this season and more people enjoy the pool, safety experts caution Arizonans to stay water-aware at all times.