Skip to Content

11-month-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix

New
3:34 pm Local NewsTop Stories

PHOENIX (KPNX) — An 11-month-old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Friday.

The Phoenix Fire Department says it happened near 60th Street and Camelback Road. Firefighters and police responded to the home after reports the child was found responsive in the pool.

No further information has been released at this time. 

As temperatures rise this season and more people enjoy the pool, safety experts caution Arizonans to stay water-aware at all times. 

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content