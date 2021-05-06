Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital get ‘A’ hospital safety grade from national watchdog

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two medical centers in southern Arizona are receiving national recognition for their work in protecting patients.

The Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital scored an 'A' grade from the Leapfrog Group, a nationwide watchdog organization focused on health care quality and safety.

These hospitals were graded on their preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their commitment to protecting patients from errors, accidents and injuries.

To find out how other hospitals were rated, visit leapfroggroup.org