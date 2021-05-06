Lockdown lifted at Rio Rico middle school after report of suspicious person

RIO RICO, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident at the Calabasas School in Rio Rico.

The school was put on lockdown Thursday morning after reports of a suspicious person near the campus.

Officials said no students, staff or teachers were hurt. The lockdown was lifted after officers found no threats.

The Santa Cruz School District confirmed to News 4 Tucson that a similar incident happened earlier this week.

No word if the two are connected.